Ellie Nawrocki shot her first buck with a crossbow on Nov. 4 and her gun-hunting buck on Dec. 2. She is 11 years old and was hunting with her father, Chad Nawrocki, under the mentoring program with the state of Wisconsin. The gun buck was shot during the metro subunit extended hunt using a .243 rifle. Both bucks were harvested out of the same box blind in Pierce County during the 2017 hunting season. Photos courtesy of Chad Nawrocki

