    Gone fishin’: May 5 fishing opener on the books

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 6:31 p.m.
    Anna Linder, age 6, and Gabe Linder, age 9, of Roberts, had their hands full at the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest Saturday, May 5 at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 1 / 17
    Kelly Oleson, of Arkdale, Wis., took the win in the adult category of the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest with a 3-pound, 13-ounce Brown trout, measuring 21.75 inches in length. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 2 / 17
    Boden Fink, 6, of Hudson, took home the Junior Class prize for his 2-pound, 3-ounce Brown, which measured 19 inches long, Saturday, May 5 at the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 3 / 17
    Fifteen-year-old Taylor Falde, Spring Valley, snagged at least two fish during the May 5 Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 4 / 17
    Riley Merth, 15, Spring Valley, poses with his catch Saturday, May 5 at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 5 / 17
    Chad Falde, of Martell, caught a nice 1-pound, 13-ouncer Saturday, May 5 during the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 6 / 17
    Clive Brookshaw, 13, Ellsworth, hold a nice trout, caught Saturday, May 5 at the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 7 / 17
    Jason Hoyer, Ellsworth, snagged a nice 3-pound, 3-ouncer Saturday, May 5. It wasn't quite enough for the win. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 8 / 17
    Jeremy Schutz, Ellsworth, weighed in a 2 pounds, 5 ounces, Saturday, May 5 at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 9 / 17
    Jody Bjornson's catch of the day weighed 1 pound, 6 ounces and measured 16.5 inches long on Saturday, May 5 during fishing opener. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 10 / 17
    Oden Anderson, 12, of Beldenville, had this nice Brown on the line Saturday, May 5 during the Wisconsin fishing opener. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 11 / 17
    Sawyer French, 8, Spring Valley, was proud of his catch Saturday, May 5 at the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 12 / 17
    Adam Dale, of Roberts, had an impressive catch Saturday, May 5. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 13 / 17
    Barry Place, Ellsworth, reeled in a 3-pound, 11-ounce keeper measuring 21 inches long Saturday, May 5. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 14 / 17
    Colton Blodgett, 8, Hammond, seemed pleased with his 1-pound, 9-ounce trout Saturday, May 5 at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 15 / 17
    David Fern, 12, Colfax, reeled in two nice keepers: a 1-pound, 8-ouncer measuring 17.25 inches and a 1-pound, 9-ouncer measuring 15 5/8 inches. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 16 / 17
    Anna Linder, age 6, of Roberts, shows off her trout she caught during fishing opener May 5. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 17 / 17

    Submitted by Lin Linder

    The Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman’s Club held its 43rd annual Trout Fishing Contest Saturday, May 5 at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. The weather was great, and the fishing wasn’t bad.

    There were many nice trout caught, but not like in the past. This year, a 3-pound, 13-ounce was taken. In years past, a 6-pound or 7-pound trout had to be caught to be a winner. To see young people come in with a nice trout is still rewarding.

    The money we raise this year will go to stream improvement and habitat for wildlife.

    We can’t thank the businesses enough for their ads on our flyer and to everyone who donated to the auction. A special thank you to Jack Hines for calling our auction and for selling tickets (good job, Jack). To all those who helped in any and every way, a big thank you.

    Thank you to the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club for the use of their building. Don’t forget to attend their chicken feeds.

    Trout winners

    Kelly Oleson, Arkdale, Wis., largest trout (adult category), 3-pound, 13-ounce Brown, 21.75 inches.

    Boden Fink, age 6, Hudson, largest trout (junior class), 2-pound, 3-ounce Brown, 19 inches.

    Raffle winners

    Rick Kirchner, Red Wing, Minn., $300.

    Dennis DeCosta, Spring Valley, $100.

    Craig Kongshaug, Spring Valley, $50.

