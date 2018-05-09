Gone fishin’: May 5 fishing opener on the books
Submitted by Lin Linder
The Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman’s Club held its 43rd annual Trout Fishing Contest Saturday, May 5 at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. The weather was great, and the fishing wasn’t bad.
There were many nice trout caught, but not like in the past. This year, a 3-pound, 13-ounce was taken. In years past, a 6-pound or 7-pound trout had to be caught to be a winner. To see young people come in with a nice trout is still rewarding.
The money we raise this year will go to stream improvement and habitat for wildlife.
We can’t thank the businesses enough for their ads on our flyer and to everyone who donated to the auction. A special thank you to Jack Hines for calling our auction and for selling tickets (good job, Jack). To all those who helped in any and every way, a big thank you.
Thank you to the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club for the use of their building. Don’t forget to attend their chicken feeds.
Trout winners
Kelly Oleson, Arkdale, Wis., largest trout (adult category), 3-pound, 13-ounce Brown, 21.75 inches.
Boden Fink, age 6, Hudson, largest trout (junior class), 2-pound, 3-ounce Brown, 19 inches.
Raffle winners
Rick Kirchner, Red Wing, Minn., $300.
Dennis DeCosta, Spring Valley, $100.
Craig Kongshaug, Spring Valley, $50.