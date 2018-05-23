Aggressive bears reported in St. Croix County

The hunter began walking away, but was pursued by the smaller bear. The hunter fired a warning shot into the air, which sent the yearling bear running.

While leaving the area, the hunter noticed the yearling following him again, so he repeated the warning shot. That didn't work the second time.

The hunter reported to the DNR that both bears were trailing him as he retreated from the area until he reached an open field. That's when he was able to run back to his vehicle.

Wisconsin DNR wildlife biologist Ryan Haffele called the interaction aggressive and "pretty unusual."

"There's definitely something interesting going on," he said.

The incident led to the department setting traps for the bears. Haffele said signs have also been posted around Betterly WPA warning hunters that the area contains bears that are unafraid of humans.

A DNR press release describes a report from federal wildlife services of a yearling bear in the area that was "exhibiting little fear of humans when visiting a bird feeder." In those instances, a homeowner removed the feeders to prevent more trouble.

Haffele said bears can lose their fear of humans if they've been fed by people. He said that's not been confirmed in the St. Croix County reports, but added that it is "a pretty good assumption."

As for the hunter — who the DNR would not identify — at Betterly WPA, Haffele said he did everything right: The hunter made noise, tried scaring it off, didn't immediately turn and run and gave the bears escape routes.

"That's kind of what we preach on and what you should do," Haffele said.

The DNR recommends making noise when hiking or hunting in areas where bears live. Bears can become aggressive when startled.

"If a bear gets too close, yell and wave your arms to scare the bear off while backing away from the area," DNR wildlife damage specialist Brad Koele said in a news release. "If possible, seek shelter in a vehicle or building and wait for the bear to leave. Never approach a bear."

Bears living in and around the Betterly WPA, located about three miles east of New Richmond, is not uncommon, Haffele said. The area contains the Willow River, a wooded corridor frequented by wildlife that continues northeast to "excellent bear habitat," Haffele said.