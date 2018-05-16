Sivertsen inducted into Stout HOF

Sivertsen was the first UW-Stout three-time All-WIAC first team soccer selection, earning the honors in 1999, 2001 and 2002. She is Stout's all-time goals scoring leader with 44, is second in points with 104 and 11th in assists with 16.

Sivertsen opened her collegiate career with a bang, tying the school record for most goals in a season with 14 and is currently tied for second on the single season list. She scored 12 goals in 2002 and 11 goals in 2001, both top 10 placings.

Sivertsen holds the school record for the two fastest goals in a game, scoring 29 seconds into a 4-1 decision over UW-River Falls in 2001 and at the minute mark in a 4-0 decision over Viterbo in 2000. She notched three hat tricks in her career, twice in 1999. She currently resides in Little Falls, Minn.

Joining Sivertsen in Stout's 2018 Hall of Fame class were softball player Suzanne (Brion) Crotteau, pole vaulter Jamie Buchholtz, basketball player Kelsey (Duoss) Steinhagen, long distance runner Paul Gilles, baseball player and coach Seth Maier, and athletic director and coach Steve Terry.