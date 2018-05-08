Softball: Raiders reel off five straight

The Raiders combined for seven home runs in their five wins, including four by Paige Meyer.

Grace O'Brien spun a no-hitter in the first game against Eau Claire Memorial Thursday, May 3, and Meyer homered to lead Hudson to a 4-0 victory. Hannah Stich homered twice and O'Brien and Jenna Schomer combined on a three-hitter in a 13-1 win in the nightcap.

Friday, May 4, at Superior, Courtney Moeri's home run in the top of the fourth inning snapped a tie game and lifted the Raiders to a 6-4 victory over the Spartans before Hudson swept Eau Claire North, 8-1 and 6-4, this past Monday, May 7, in Eau Claire.

The Raiders, now 8-3 overall and 7-1 in BRC play, will visit Chippewa Falls for a conference doubleheader Thursday, May 10, and will face Wausau West and D.C. Everest at the Eau Claire Quad Saturday, May 12, before wrapping up the regular season with a doubleheader against River Falls at home Tuesday, May 15.

Last Thursday at home against Eau Claire Memorial, O'Brien struck out 14 and walked just one in the Raider's 4-0 win in the opener. She also doubled and scored a run while Colleen Halverson had two hits and one RBI, Avery Johnson doubled in a run and Meyer homered.

The Raiders jumped on the Old Abes for 10 runs in the nightcap on their way to a 13-1 victory. Stich had three hits, including two home runs, and O'Brien and Halverson added three hits each as Hudson outhit Memorial 16-3 in the game.

Friday at Superior Moeri's solo shot leading off the fourth snapped a 4-4 tie and Meyer homered twice and drove in four runs to lift the Raiders to a 6-4 victory.

Meyer hit a solo home run in the first game Monday at Eau Claire North and Meyer drove in three runs while finishing a home run short of the cycle in the Raider's 8-1 victory.

Hudson held off North for a 6-4 win in the nightcap with Johnson knocking in two runs, and Angela Huepfel, Meyer, Moeri and Stich one each.