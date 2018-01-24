Joy found in December HAST swimming

The 34 HAST swimmers who competed at the Northfield Winter is Coming Invite achieved the following new times: A-9, BB-6, B-11, C-9. Bella Schneider was named the swimmer of the meet. She earned her first qualifying time standard, a B time, in the 50 backstroke.

At the BAC Holiday Classic Swim Meet, 26 HAST swimmers competed to achieve the following new times: A-4, BB-3, B-4, C-9. Taylor Schmaltz was named the swimmer of the meet. He swam four-out-of-four best times, cutting over nine seconds. Taylor achieved new C times in the 50 freestyle and 50 backstroke.

The Hastings Area Swim Team hosted the Dec. 15 meet at the Hastings Middle School pool where 37 HAST swimmers competed and teamed up to achieve the following new times: BB-1, B-13, C-23. Elianna Herrera-Carlson was named the swimmer of the HAST swim meet. She swam three-out-of-three best times, cutting over five seconds in her events. Elianna achieved new B times in the 50 and 200 freestyle events and a new C time in the 100 butterfly.

New A times: Thomas Foss, Mari Hall, Lauren Jenkins, Ava McNamara and Ashtyn Stewart.

New BB times: Thomas Foss, Izzy Green, Emma Gelhar, James Jensen, Josephine Larson, Leah Miller, Natalie Ptacek and Caleb Urban.

New B times: Chloe Aarness, Emelia Berg, Ella Bloomquist, Megan Bump, Emma Dehmlow, Thomas Foss, Mari Hall, Elianna Herrera-Carlson, Tristan Herbst, Zeke Hitchcock, James Jensen, Sofia Kovalenko, Kaitlin OTool, Natalie Ptacek, Lila Salzman, Bella Schneider, Olivia Smiley and Ashtyn Stewart. New C times: Ella Bloomquist, Joshua Bloomquist, Megan Bump, Jeremy Cory, William Cory, Annabelle Ellsworth, Emma Ellsworth, Douglas Flynn, Elise Fritz, Jenna Gutterman, Mari Hall, Elianna Herrera-Carlson, Zeke Hitchcock , Afton LeMay, Emma McLay, Amelia Miller, Kaitlin O'Tool, Reese Ptacek, Annika Ries, Taylor Schmalz, Olivia Smiley and Garrett Watterson.