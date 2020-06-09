The Goodhue County American Dairy Association invites everyone to the “Drive-thru Dairy Experience” 7-11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at the Huneke Family Dairy Farm just west of Bellechester.

The Dairy Association normally sponsors “Breakfast on the Farm” each year, but with the restrictions and recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the June Dairy Month event will be a drive-thru this year. They ask that all visitors remain in their vehicles during their visit.

The event will allow visitors to see where dairy products come from, and how dairy farmers care for their cows and land, as well as how the dairy industry works and contributes to the local economy and way of life.

Visitors will be welcomed by Princess Kay of the Milky Way Amy Kyllo and the local Goodhue County Dairy princesses. The event includes a driving tour of the farm with educational stations including driving through the Hunekes' free-stall barn. There will be a calf-naming contest, tractor and farm equipment display, bingo scavenger hunt, goodie bags for kids and adults, and complimentary dairy treats. KCUE will have a live radio broadcast 6-10 a.m.

The address of Huneke Dairy is 25409 County 16 Blvd., which is four miles east of the intersection of Highway 58 and County 16.

For more information, call Kristin Schrimpf at 651-380-8293 or Ann Buck at 651-764-3087.