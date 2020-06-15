RED WING -- On Tuesday Goodhue County’s Committee of the Whole will discuss the recently completed countywide housing study.

The county outlined questions that this study should answer in its request for proposals when looking for a group to conduct the study. Questions included:

What are the demographic and economic characteristics of households living in our county?

What can our county expect with respect to economic, employment, and population change in the two to five years? 10 years? 15 years?

Based on market information, what is the nature and extent of housing demand by different demographics (for example, seniors, families, renters, buyers, etc.).

What economic and housing trends have changed in recent years and what impact have these changes had on our county?

Findings

The final study is 280 pages from cover to the final entry of the appendix. A few of the main findings included in the summary are:

Due to projected regional job growth related to the Rochester Destination Medical Center initiative, Goodhue County's population is expected to accelerate over 20 years, climbing by 11.2% or 52,824 residents in 2040. The population was 46,214 in 2010, according to the 2010 census, and current estimate is 46,340 -- essentially flat.

In Goodhue County, 75% of all households own their home, which is modestly higher than 71% statewide. The number of owner households in Goodhue County expanded 0.4% between 2010 and 2019, while the number of renter‐occupied households expanded 13.3%.

The equilibrium vacancy rate for rental housing is 5%, which allows for normal turnover and an adequate supply of alternatives for prospective renters. In effect, the supply of general occupancy rental housing in the county is below the level adequate to meet demand.

Projected demand exceeds building lot supply in Red Wing, Cannon Falls, Dennison, Goodhue, Kenyon, and Pine Island suggesting that additional lots will be needed in these communities by 2030. Existing lot supply exceeds projected housing demand in Lake City, Wanamingo and Zumbrota.”

The completed study also looks at the demographics, housing prices, housing needs and much more.

The Committee of the Whole will have a presentation on this study and a time to discuss the findings.