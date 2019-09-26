Last weekend, Lawrence Interiors celebrated their grand reopening after moving from its downtown space to a remodeled gas station off of Highway 55.

Lawrence Interiors, open since 1998, was outgrowing the space downtown. Owner Matt Lawrence drove by the station, located across from Todd Field, several times a day while doing work for the business. He couldn’t help but wonder if there was a way to make the space useful again.

“I started with my parents full-time about three years ago, and I always knew I wanted to own my own space. I’d been looking for a new spot for two years, and I always came back to that,” Lawrence said.

In late 2018, with a vision in mind, Lawrence purchased the building and began to do what him and Lawrence Interiors do best. Demolition started the day he bought it.

The pumps were taken out, the awning taken down and the interior of the building was gutted. Lawrence brought in his design team to make the space a bright and open showroom that gives customers a chance to see some of the products at work. The new space also allows the Lawrence family to have their retail and warehouse on one site.

“I don’t think we could have asked for a better spot. It’s been a great transition,” Lawrence said.

The new Lawrence Interiors opened its doors in March.

Across the showroom, the flooring is made up of more than 10 different products, allowing customers to make comparisons, for example, between vinyl or laminate.

“Throughout the showroom, we showcase our different flooring types. It really helps customers visualize what it will actually look and feel like when it’s done,” Lawrence said.

Another notable part about the new space is the bathroom, where the Lawrence family decided to put in a fake shower.

“We wanted to put a fake shower in the bathroom so people can see the work that we can do,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence Interiors is located at 225 11th St. W. The showroom is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information can be found at lawrenceinteriors.net or by calling 651-437-4334.