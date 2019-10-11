Starting Saturday, Oct. 12, Vue Beauty Studio in downtown Hastings will expand its services with a collaboration with Red Wing aesthetics spa, Refined Skin Medi-Spa.

Once a month, area aesthetics doctor Garrick Olsen will be at Vue to provide clients access to Botox, as well as other facial fillers and injections.

Olsen, also known as Dr. Rik, served the Hastings community as a family physician for 15 years. He then left family medicine to join Allina’s float pool, which had him working anywhere in the southeast metro from Faribault to St. Paul. He occasionally got to come back to Hastings.

While transitioning, he realized he had an increasing interest in aesthetic medicine.

Olsen went to California to take a course and came back ready to work. He wanted to bring his skills back to Allina, and offered to do it at the clinic. The company itself was going through its own transition, so the offer was denied.

While doing research on services in the area, Olsen found some places in Woodbury and Red Wing. He ended up approaching Refined Skin Medi-Spa in Red Wing, and has been practicing at both of its locations, the other being in Rochester. After two years, Olsen wants to bring his skills back to Hastings.

“I was always thinking about when I could bring these services to Hastings, because there is really still a void,” Olsen said. “I think during that time, the Hastings population and mindset has evolved into being much more accepting of aesthetics medicine.”

Olsen went to different places around Hastings looking for a good fit. He found a good one in Vue Beauty Studio.

“I was really looking for a place that had the kind of style, where you can see that it's really focused on aesthetics and beauty, not clinical, like [Vue Beauty Studio]. It feels comfortable,” Olsen said.

For owner Danielle Oehrlein, the collaboration also seemed to be a good fit.

“I’m a supporter of beauty and feeling great inside and out. I think the outside is a direct reflection sometimes of how you’re feeling. I feel like Dr. Rik’s services are in line with that,” Oehrlein said.

Vue Beauty Studio is located at 112 Second St. E., Hastings. For more information, call 651-432-2113 or visit vuebeautystudio.com.