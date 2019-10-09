Pizza Ranch coming to Cottage Grove

The Midwestern fast-casual staple Pizza Ranch is set to open a location in Cottage Grove, under the ownership of franchisee Cottage Grove PR, Inc. The Cottage Grove City Council approved the restaurant with a conditional use permit last week. The restaurant is set to open next to the Muddy Cow off Hardwood Avenue, Harkness Avenue and Oakwood Park Drive in spring 2020. The 8,056-square-foot restaurant is shaping up to be one of the state's largest Pizza Ranch locations, featuring a fun zone and five party rooms.

Mother and son duo opens My Salon franchise in Woodbury

National upscale salon suite franchise My Salon is coming to Woodbury under the ownership of Stephanie Shields and Brian Castro, who plan to open two more locations in the Twin Cities area, according to a press release. The new space is located in Woodbury Commons, with 5,022 square feet and 25 individual suites for independent beauty and wellness professionals — such as hair stylists, massage therapists and nail and skin specialists — to rent.

Woodbury resident co-founds new dog rescue

Three east metro residents have opened a new foster-based dog rescue. After talking with a similar shelter across the country, Michelle Hair of Woodbury, along with Erik Johnson and Cari Ricci, started laying the groundwork for Humble Hounds in April. By July, they were an approved nonprofit, and are now set to send three of the five dogs they've rescued to their permanent homes.

For now, Humble Hounds is focusing on fundraising and building a foster network, in which volunteers take in rescued dogs and give them basic training while searching for an adopter. But Hair says their long-term goal is to eventually own property somewhere in the east metro and train rescued dogs to be animal therapy dogs.

"We're just putting our own money into it right now," Hair said. "We just want to save as many dogs as we can."