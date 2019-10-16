After an eight-hour overnight shift, Zapoe Mu was dedicating his Saturday morning to his employer Intek Plastic's makeshift classroom.

The day's lesson? Workplace safety English.

Through a series of roleplaying scripts and lessons led by Heather Ferguson, a language instructor with Great Rivers Adult Education Consortium, Mu and nine other Intek coworker-students practiced approaching their supervisor to discuss hypothetical workplace accidents and defining the word "corrosive," among other lessons.

"I want to learn how to speak more confidently to my supervisor," said Tinsah Nyo, an Intek employee. "It's fun so far."

Intek, a Hastings-based plastic fabrication company, and Great Rivers Consortium, an adult basic education organization operated in part through Hastings Public School's community education division, partnered on the workforce training as part of a number of Minnesota companies doing similar work or grappling with how to give immigrant employees better English skills.

Mu and Nuo are both refugees from Myanmar and have lived in the U.S. for the previous nine years. The St. Paul residents said the classes are helping them in Intek's workplace and in their hopes to one day be promoted.

"If you don't know how to read or write English, it's hard to apply for jobs," Mu said.

Through the consortium, Mu, Nyo and their coworkers take classes once a week at Intek and are aiming to hit 40 hours of classroom time, said Susie Evans, the organization's adult education manager. To help better understand the work needed, consortium staff sat in on Intek's new employee orientation and assess the workers to gauge where their language skills are and tailor the class to them, she said.

Great River Consortium's program isn't unique however, Evans said. The consortium has done a similar program with Woodbury-based Bailey Nurseries and is working with Renewal by Andersen as well.

Other adult basic education organizations in the state have offered similar programs, and Evans pointed to work being done in Burnsville, Minn., for a local bus company.

"Employers are seeing that the people they are hiring are very good workers, and they want to keep them," Evans said.

Other English learning efforts are being made in places like Willmar and Worthington in Minnesota as well as Wisconsin, said Ned Zimmerman-Bence, the co-founder of GogyUp, a program that translates workplace training documents.

While GogyUp is a very different approach for employers than partnering with an adult basic education program like Great Rivers, Zimmerman-Bence said that his company is targeting partnerships with employers like Intek, which often have employees that speak multiple languages. Employers are often looking to find ways to "upscale" their employees after retirements or mid-level employee movement, he said.

"It's really kind of a confluence of societal trends," Zimmerman-Bence said.

In Intek's case, the company grew by almost 30%, had some workers retire and then a hiring wave had resulted in their "utility" workforce — workers doing secondary processes on parts — being about 50% Karen, an ethnic group from Myanmar, said Joel Rhode, Intek's training and development specialist.

They started to offer the classes after language barriers were hampering what were, in almost every other regard, standout employees, he said. The company is sweetening the deal for about 20 employees signed up for the class — offering overtime benefits.

"You know, the current people are great workers and very cheerful," he said. "They really strive to do their best. The biggest barrier is understanding. So we have all the key components ... we just need to hone the understanding."