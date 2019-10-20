HUDSON -- CBD Hudson has a welcoming environment when you walk through the door, with decor hanging on the walls and a comfortable sofa inviting you to stay awhile.

Owner Amanda Daul wanted the store at 1015 Pearson Drive to be a family-friendly place, where people could come in to learn more about CBD, cannabidiol derived from hemp, and its uses.

Daul opened her first store in Menomonie in April. From there, she began to think about opening a second location.

She had many customers from Hudson, she said, and enjoys spending time in the community herself, so the city was a natural option for expansion.

Daul has personal experience with the benefits of CBD. She suffered from chronic pain for years. A mother of eight, Daul said not being able to move around wasn’t an option. When other options didn’t alleviate pain, she researched CBD for months before giving it a try.

“Within two month it turned my life around,” she said

After such a positive experience, she and her husband decided to open their first store.

“We both left our jobs to bring wellness hopefully to our community,” she said.

The biggest focus for the store is education, Daul said.

“When people do come in, we educate first,” she said.

She wants to get rid of the stigma around CBD, and help people understand that CBD is not marijuana. CBD comes from hemp, and does not contain the psychoactive THC that is in marijuana.

Use and understanding of CBD has grown tremendously, Daul said. She enjoys seeing people who are in the same place she was a year ago learn about the products.

Daul said the top three reasons people use CBD are pain, anxiety and depression. CBD works to balance the body, she said.

“We just want people to stop in and ask questions,” she said.

CBD Hudson offers a variety of products including oils, gummies, rubs, capsules, beauty products such as eye serums and face masks, honey, pet products, lotions, shampoos, nasal sprays and more.

“We have a nice variety of everything,” Daul said.

They do stay away from vape products, she said.

Daul said she wants to provide high quality products at reasonable prices, so there are options for everyone.

All products are third-party tested, which should be the expectation anywhere, Daul said. She said people should always consult with a physician before trying any new product.

Their product lines include three from Wisconsin -- River Falls, Baldwin and Black River Falls -- and one from Minnesota.