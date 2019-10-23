Cub Foods to cease sales of e-cigarettes and vape pens, asks customers not to carry guns

Cub Foods has recently made two announcements to its customers: the company will no longer will sell e-cigarettes, and it is asking customers to not openly carry guns in the store.

The request from the Eden Prairie-based grocery chain came in a short announcement posted to its Twitter last week. It comes as similar stores, such as Walmart, CVS and Walgreens have asked customers to do the same.

It’s also not alone in its pledge to cease e-cigarette sales, citing “the increasing questions from the health community and complex regulatory environment associated with these products.” Walmart, Kroger and Walgreens have also recently moved to end these sales.

Deadline nears for Chamber's Community Awards Gala nominations

The Woodbury Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its annual Community Awards Gala. Each year, the chamber asks people to nominate a business, citizen, educator, public safety worker and nonprofit of the year. Applications close Nov. 1 and the gala will be held Jan. 10 at the Double Tree by Hilton in Woodbury. More information is available on the chamber’s website .

Birdi Golf opens in Woodbury

Eric Delacey and Matt Renner, both of Oakdale, have opened an indoor golf simulator and restaurant in the former LifeWay Christian Resources space at Valley Creek Mall. It's one of roughly a dozen golf simulator locations to pop up across the Twin Cities metro in recent years. The pair wanted build on the popular concept by adding a full-service restaurant, as well as conference rooms with simulators and games for kids, Delacey said in a previous interview with The Bulletin. “We wanted to create a space that was for everybody. Somewhere that, if you’re a non-golfer, you can come in and have some fun,” he said.