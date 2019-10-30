ELLSWORTH -- After several months of planning and work, Nilssen’s is in the final months of its remodel and expansion.

Nilssen’s started the remodel in April and broke ground on the expansion in July at 157 E Main St. The goal is to have construction completed in November, owner Jason Nilssen said, with a grand opening in December.

The new look will include a full revamp of the store, -- new decor, exterior work, all new flooring, new shopping carts, new checkouts and new bathrooms.

Additional services also will be available. The beer, wine and liquor offerings will be expanded, Village Pharmacy of Baldwin will open up in the store as will a Caribou Coffee with a drive-through lane and sitting area.

“I think we’ll be a more complete and modern supermarket,” Nilssen said. “And hopefully we can serve this community so they won’t necessarily have to go anywhere.”

The store was due for an update, Nilssen said. Nilssen’s conducted surveys, and customers said they were looking for the things now included in remodeling plans.

“So we listened,” Nilssen said.

The planning process took about 18 months, and everything was finalized the first of the year. From there Nilssen’s hired the contractor and got to work.

The village has been very helpful in the process, Nilssen said, welcoming the update.

“It’s been a good town, a good town to be in,” Nilssen said.

Nilssen has five other locations in Baldwin, Glenwood City, Cumberland, Clear Lake and Zumbrota.

Ellsworth has always supportive community for the company, and Nilssen said they want to continue to support it.

“I just see Ellsworth as a long-term investment,” Nilssen said. “Our plan is to serve this community another 20-plus years.”

The expansion will add up to 20 more employees to the current 60 working there.

Nilssen said they also want to continue to support the community through the schools and community organizations.

The store remains open during construction.

“We’re trying to be as accommodating to the customers as possible so they can continue to shop in town,” Nilssen said. “I appreciate their patience.”