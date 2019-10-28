RIVER FALLS -- The River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau is accepting nominations for the River Falls Chamber Annual Awards.

All are welcome to submit nominations in four categories: Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.

Large business (26 or more employees), small business (25 or fewer employees), and nonprofit of the year nominees must be a chamber member and have made a significant contribution to the community or quality of life in River Falls through providing services, programs and involvement.

Citizen of the Year is for a River Falls resident who is a role model within the community and who demonstrates taking initiatives while being involved in community events.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 1. Voting will be open shortly after. Voting for Citizen of the Year will be open to all community members. The remaining categories will only be open to chamber member representatives.

Award winners will be recognized at the River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau’s 2020 Annual Awards and Recognition Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Online submissions are available via link on rfchamber.com. Please contact the River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau at 715-425-2533 for more information.