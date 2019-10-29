HUDSON -- The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached an agreement, after a strike including Hudson workers lasted more than a month.

Hudson GM workers joined others nationwide in the strike, which started Sept. 16. Workers called for better benefits for temporary employees and expressed concerns about healthcare.

The agreement, reached Oct. 25, includes performance bonuses, annual raises, a clear path for temporary employees to transition to permanent employment and prevents a shift of healthcare costs onto UAW members, according to reports from UAW and GM.

“We delivered a contract that recognizes our employees for the important contributions they make to the overall success of the company, with a strong wage and benefit package and additional investment and job growth in our U.S. operations,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO, in a statement.

A message from UAW leaders thanked members for their sacrifice and solidarity. Workers maintained the picket line outside the Hudson GM building on Willis Miller Drive for the nearly 40 days of the strike.

“Together, we lasted one day longer,” the release said. “This bargaining agreement is the result of your strength and sacrifice.”