Buchanan Grocery has been open for almost 100 years in Red Wing. Since it opened in 1923, it's seen a number of different owners.

On Nov. 1, a new family will take over the historic grocery store, continuing a long tradition in Red Wing.

Leslie Carlson and family will take over the grocery store on Jefferson Street, a news release from Kevin and Ann Florine said.

Buchanan Grocery has been in the Florine name since 1955, going back to when Kevin's parents purchased the business. Kevin and Ann have owned the business since 1992.

Carlson owns Mike's Butcher Shop in West St. Paul where they sell a variety of fresh cut meats, homemade pizza and snack foods.

The store has been in operation since 1923 when it was located on Buchanan Street. Arthur Johnson and Anton Hultquist sold the store in 1946. Less than a decade later, it was sold to Don and Dolores Florine.

The news release stated: "The Florines are excited to know that the Buchanan Grocery tradition will continue and grow under Leslie’s ownership as she will also be joined by her family to keep the ties local and strong. In turn, the Carlsons are thrilled to carry on the legacy of Buchanan Grocery and become part of the community."