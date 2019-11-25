ZUMBROTA — Last January, Dean and Jayne Bredlau received a cease and desist order from Sweetgreen Inc.

Beginning Jan. 1, the owners of My Sweet Greens MN, a Zumbrota-based microgreens business, will be renamed The Greensted LLC.

The Bredlaus said that Sweetgreen is a billion dollar salad and grain bowl restaurant chain in the United States. The news release continued saying Sweetgreen "believes it is in the best interests of both companies to avoid having confusingly similar names."

This year, My Sweet Greens has sold and distributed more than 12,000 units of microgreens. The companies products can be found in select Hy-Vee stores, Just Food Co-op, Kowalski's Markets, and Spiral Natural Foods. The company also sells during regional farmers markets.

For more information on where the products grown in Zumbrota are sold, visit website www.mysweetgreensmn.com.

The Greensted will have a soft-launch at FEAST! at the Mayo Civic Center Dec. 7.