HUDSON -- Mother, daughter duo Tessi Russell and Teresa Affeldt are no strangers to the hemp industry.

The two have been working with it for a while, and have family in every aspect of the industry. A cousin Mike Bowman, known to some as “Mr. Hemp,” was much of their inspiration for starting Healthy Solutions.

“We saw the opportunity in the industry," Tessi Russell said.

They’ve been at farmers markets for the past year, before deciding to open their location at 512 Second St.

“We decided to start small and just get out into the community,” Russell said. “That’s how the store was born.”

Hudson, with its charming small town feel, was a great fit for them, she said. “We saw the opportunity in this area.”

Healthy Solutions offers natural products with a focus on CBD, which is derived from hemp but does not contain the psychoactive THC that is in marijuana. CBD products offered at Healthy Solution include oils, topicals, edibles, coffee, face oils and a pet line.

Their formulator is a biochemist, who has his own regulations to follow. Without any FDA regulation in the industry right now, Russell said that’s one way they ensure quality control.

Education is also a big piece, Russell said. There is a lot of information, and a lot of times people don’t know where to begin.

“Our goal really is to provide a comforting, inviting space for people to get to know us on a personal level,” Russell said.

People should feel comfortable to come in and ask questions, Affeldt said. Russell added that people should also do their own research.

“You have to be your own advocate,” she said. “Go out there and talk to several people. Do your due diligence, on top of coming in to talk to us.”

More than just a store, Russell said. Healthy Solutions will be a natural wellness remote work space. The store features seating for people to spend time there, and will be adding more spaces and tables. They’ll also add an oxygen bar and full-body vibration machine for a quick work out.

“When there’s more people in here, people are more comfortable coming in,” Russell said.

The shop opened at the beginning of October, and Russell said they’ve had a lot of positive reception and warm welcome.

‘It’s been a lot of fun,” Russell said.

The two said they enjoy working with the community of people that come into the shop, and knowing that they're helping them.

“We just want to help change people’s lives,” Russell said.

They know there’s a perception about cannabis, and the two want the store to help open people’s minds to it.

“You can take care of yourself in a natural way,” Russell said. “We’ve seen the personal benefits of what this can do for people.