RED WING, Minn. -- One of the most popular events of the year will be at the St. James Hotel from 7-9 p.m. Thursday.

The 25th annual Red Wing Holiday Wine Tasting hosted by West End Liquor and the St. James Hotel is the "social event of the season," according to Kip Earney.

Earney and his wife, Cate , hand pick each wine available for sampling at the event. There will be 125 wines available to this Christmas, with Spiral Bridge Brewery and Bootleg Cocktail also giving away samples. The St. James Hotel will provide appetizers at the event.

The wine selection is based on trends, what vendors are interested in sampling and also a way for West End Liquor to keep its stock new and fresh. In the store, the Earneys have half the wines available for purchase. Wines from all over the world will be available for sampling.

West End Liquor and the St. James Hotel have donated over $70,000 to local charities from the event. This year the businesses will donate money to the nonprofit West End District.

The event is a special one to the Earneys, who said they've enjoyed partnering with the St. James over the years.

Tickets are still available for $25. Earney said they are going quickly and they usually sell out. To purchase tickets, go to West End Liquor or the St. James Hotel.