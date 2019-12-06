Woodbury is set to get its first Chick-Fil-A in 2020, pending city council approval next week.

Lupe Development Partners has moved forward with its previously announced plans to redevelop the southwest corner off Valley Creek Road and Woodlane Drive, previously anchored by the Key Inn motel. It plans to demolish the former Spire Credit Union building and construct a 5,000-square-foot Chick-Fil-A restaurant and a 5,000-square-foot credit union, which has not yet been named.

Demolition for the inn, which Lupe has proposed to replace with a medical office building, along with the credit union, is scheduled for spring. Lupe has also proposed re-purposing two other office buildings at the site as multi-tenant properties.

Chick-Fil-A is the first known establishment expected for the site.

Smashburger closing

Smashburger's company-owned store off Hudson Road in Woodbury closed Nov. 30.

It opened in January 2010 amid an expansion into Minnesota by the Denver-based company, which first brought the chain to the state in 2009. About a dozen restaurants remain in the Twin Cities metro.