HASTINGS, Minn. — Bob Wise built his Farmers Insurance Agency from the ground up 35 years ago. Now, with a new business and a changing industry, he is ready to (sort of) hang up his hat.

Wise sold the agency to Jim Allen this past October, but he has still been working to make sure the transition went smoothly over the last couple months. He will still be with the agency through the end of this year.

“The industry is changing, and you need to be a little bit more social media savvy. That’s not really my forte,” Wise said, adding that the opening of another business, Hastings Storage and Service, last summer also led to his retirement from the insurance industry. “It gave me an opportunity to get out of the daily rat race and now I can work at a semi-retired pace out there.”

Both Wise and Allen agree that their clients will see very little difference in customer service and staff, despite the change in leadership.

“It’s been humbling. I’ve gotten some really nice emails and letters” Wise said. “ I guess that customers really did appreciate what we did for them over the years, and I am really glad I was able to give them that level of service which will continue.”

Allen has over 15 years of experience in the insurance industry, and was excited to take over Wise’s agency.

“After 17 years in corporate America, I just couldn’t take it anymore,” Allen said.

He and his wife had always wanted to own a business of their own, but time was limited with two sons. Now that the boys have grown up and don’t rely on their parents as much, Allen said, they have finally found some time to spare. The agency that Wise had built with his team seemed to be a good fit.

Allen’s Farmers Insurance Agency is located at 800 Oak St.