RIVER FALLS -- The River Falls Pizza Hut location at 303 S. Main St. will close next week, the business announced in a news release Dec. 12.

The final day of operation will be Monday, Dec. 16.

The Pizza Hut location has been in operation since June 3, 1985.

“We are proud to have been a part of the River Falls community as your Home Town Pizza Hut,” said District Manager Jim Gerlach.

Gerlach said the growth in sales has not kept up with rising expenses.

The Hudson location will remain open.