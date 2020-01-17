Hastings, Minn. — If you love two things, why not stick them together to create a business idea? That’s exactly what Corie Biermaier has set out to do with Froth & Cork, currently set to open in February.

“We like coffee and we like wine,” Biermaier said of her and her husband Jim's agreement on the concept. “We wanted to create a space that can satisfy different tastes.”

Froth & Cork will open in the space that was once the Elm Salon, across the street from Hastings City Hall. Biermaier worked at the salon as a manager, and saw an opportunity to open her own community hub when the salon downsized to another spot.

The homey-feeling coffeehouse wine bar combo will serve just that, plus some traditional cafe goodies, such as baked goods, sandwiches and soups.

“I want it to feel like people are in their own home. I want people to feel like they are going into someone's living room. It’s going to have a hometown feel,” Biermaier said.

Reinforcing the community feel upstairs, Biermaier has created a cozy atmosphere that can be rented as a coworking space. The room will be complete with desks and couches to work on, as well as a printer copier to provide workers with what they need to get the job done.