HUDSON -- Two Hudson and one River Falls companies were honored in this year’s 2019 St. Croix EDC top businesses awards.

Gallery 77 Stone, Catalyst Sports Medicine and Three Square Market-Turnkey Corrections were all named.

“Our 2019 honorees are great examples of business and individuals that are making St. Croix County a better place to work and live,” EDC President Scott Jones said in a news release.

Gallery 77 Stone, located in Hudson, was named as the 2019 Emerging Business of the Year. The qualifications are a business based in St. Croix County that has been in operation for five or fewer years. Gallery 77 Stone finishes tile, natural stone and engineered quartz for the home.

Catalyst Sports, located in Hudson, was named the 2019 Small Business of the Year, with 29 or fewer employees. Catalyst Sports specializes in various services including physical therapy, athletic training, orthopedic massage and more.

Three Square Market-Turnkey Corrections, located in River Falls, was named the 2019 Business of the Year, with 30 or more employees. Partner companies Three Square Market and Turnkey Corrections work with design and manufacturing of kiosks, coolers, vending and more.

The companies will be recognized at the St. Croix EDC awards banquet on Thursday, Feb. 20.