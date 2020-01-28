The Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and business awards on Jan. 27 at Treasure Island Resort and Casino with more than 500 people from the community gathering to celebrate.

Patty Brown, the chamber director, recapped a decade's worth of business news. Brown kicked off the remembrance by talking about the bridge construction, the night's theme. Brown talked about Mayo Clinic Health System moving in, the Red Wing Shoe Store opening, and many other construction-related projects and business changes in a walk down memory lane.

Over the last decade, Brown said they've increased chamber membership from 180 to 412. In 2019, Brown said they had another "outstanding year," having 6,374 people come into their office to learn more about Red Wing businesses.

Heidi Poole, the now past chair of the board, remarked at how 2019 was a "honor" and "privilege" to serve before handing the gavel to Ross Lexvold, the 2020 chair.

Ric Claydon, an eight-time recipient of the Ambassador of the Year award, was honored this time as Volunteer of the Year award. Claydon has been involved with the chamber since the 1980s.

Simone Lenertz, in her first year as an ambassador, was named Ambassador of the Year.

The following businesses were awarded: