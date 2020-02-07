WOODVILLE, Wis. — Mark Tyler looks at it this way: If children’s success is dictated largely by support from their families, then families need every advantage they can get to raise successful kids.

Some of those advantages can be diminished while parents are away at work for eight or more hours a day, but Tyler said it doesn’t have to be that way.

Quite the opposite, he said.

He’s leading an effort to highlight western Wisconsin businesses that surround employees with fringe benefits that make life easier for working parents and their families. Tyler, board chairman and former president of OEM Fabricators in St. Croix County, said the goal is to establish a program that helps recruit and retain employees while simultaneously supporting the nonprofit sector.

“Let’s give them a mechanism to be recognized as supporting families,” said Tyler, a member of the Governor's Council on Workforce Investment who formerly served as a member of the University of Wisconsin-System Board of Regents.

The program, Family Friendly Workplaces, allows businesses to be evaluated and certified based on their offerings. He said that can include anything from flexible work schedules to emerging health care options, such as the BeWell Clinic in Baldwin, which provides low-cost care to employees in the area.

St. Croix Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bill Rubin said the regional job market is tight for employers — the county’s unemployment rate in December was 3% — which creates pressure on businesses to differentiate.

“Family Friendly Workplaces is one innovative solution,” he said. “The FFW designation tells current and prospective employees that elements are in place that makes this business friendly, or accommodating, to employees.”

The program has been in existence since 2016 when it was launched through a United Way of St. Croix Valley initiative and was housed within that organization’s offices. Tyler said FFW has spread its wings in recent months and transitioned to a standalone nonprofit program.

How it works

Tyler said the program is structured similarly to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification, which evaluates buildings based on their environmental friendliness.

With Family Friendly Workplaces, businesses pay a $250 assessment fee, which delivers a roundup of their policies, practices and offerings.

Those options vary depending on the business. For example, Tyler said a body shop can’t allow most employees to work from home, but flexible scheduling could be an option that would be considered family friendly.

Based on the evaluation, businesses receive gold, silver or bronze certification, similar to LEED’s system .

Among businesses already certified through Family Friendly Workplaces are Bremer Bank, Xcel Energy, OEM Fabricators, River Falls School District, Western Wisconsin Health and Westfields Hospital.

If businesses qualify for the program, they agree to contribute at least $10 per full-time employee each month to a charity of their choosing that supports families. Tyler said he intentionally did not create a list of charities so businesses don’t feel limited.

Rubin called the charity element “a big deal.”

“More and more, charities are being asked to carry a heavier load, whether it’s directing more resources toward early childhood development, food shelves, mental health, or community outreach,” he said.

Another aspect of the program is for it to become a repository of best practices for family-friendly offerings that businesses can consider adopting.

Tyler said he launched the program as a way to reciprocate the success he achieved in the business community.

“This is a great way to give back, I think,” he said, describing a vision of thousands of businesses contributing to support a larger goal.

Tyler said he hopes the program reaches critical mass among businesses to the extent that it can identify “Family Friendly Communities” at some point.

He said that while the program is focusing on businesses in St. Croix, Pierce and Polk counties, he hopes to expand it into Menomonie and Red Wing.