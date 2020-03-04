WOODBURY, Minn. — A new company will offer home delivery of its own private-label, small batch brand of dog and cat food.

Pet Wants Woodbury was founded by Jennine Lundquist and Charles Mosier. The duo make hormone and sugar-free foods with fresh, natural ingredients such as salmon, chicken, lamb and brown rice. They also make healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray and paw wax for their four-legged friends. Their mobile catering service covers Woodbury, Stillwater, Lake Elmo, Oakdale, Afton, Lakeland, St. Mary’s Point, Bayport, Cottage Grove and the surrounding areas. To learn more about Pet Wants Woodbury, call 1-888-738-4584, email JLundquist@PetWants.com or visit www.PetWants.com/Woodbury.

Artis Senior Living specializes in memory care

A new assisted living facility in Woodbury will cater exclusively to those with different types of dementia.

Artis Senior Living will have its grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5 at 8155 Afton Road in Woodbury. They are now accepting reservations for their 64 suites.

It’s the first such Artis facility in Minnesota, community relations director Ruth Hjelmgren said. They also have site in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Illinois. Their staff specializes in memory care.

“We don’t have assisted or independent living to muddy the waters,”Hjelmgren said. “We’re memory-care specific. I’ve been in communities where it’s the afterthought, the stepchild.”

Their facility is divided into four “communities” each with their own distinctive decor to help residents find their way around. Each of these communities has its own town center that consists of a kitchen, dining room and meeting area. They have a 64-resident capacity.

“This architecture is completely vetted for those who have memory issues," Hjelmgren said. “The colors on the walls are calming, stimulating but not to stimulating.”

Artis Senior Living is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa. The Woodbury facility will create about 60 new jobs.