The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has set up a website https://mn.gov/deed/newscenter/covid/ to help workers and employers who have been affected by shutdown that was ordered by Gov. TIm Walz.

Restaurant, gym and bar workers who are temporarily out of work or have had their hours reduced can apply for unemployment benefits at www.uimn.org

The site also includes information for business owners who have questions regarding layoffs and other issues related to the coronavirus.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.