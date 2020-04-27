RED WING -- Xena Cool has opened a manufacturing plant in Red Wing and is now offering the Onyx Ortho line of products designed as cool therapy wearable devices.

“These products are cool therapy, but unlike ice, they utilize phase change material which makes them safer and more effective than ice therapy,” said Tammy Lee, owner and CEO of Xena Cool.

The Onyx Ortho products are designed to be worn on areas that are often injured, such as a shoulder, knee, or back and can be worn next to the skin.

“You can wear it comfortably for up to an hour or longer, if you wish,” Lee said. “It is actually pulling the heat and inflammation away from the injured area which accelerates the healing process, because the blood can flow freely and get to the tissues and heal the injured area.”

Xena Cool opened its plant at 957 Tile Court Road on Feb. 3 and hired 10 employees. Most of those people worked for a company called Nanocore doing similar manufacturing work before Nanocore went out of business in December.

“These employees are highly skilled and know how to make this technology,” Lee said. “I put the plant next to the people that we want to hire in Red Wing.”

She said Red Wing is a craftsman town, noting that generations of Red Wing people have worked for Red Wing Shoes or Riedell Skates.

“The people that live and work in Red Wing are really, I think, the best in the world at manufacturing high-quality wearable products,” Lee said. “That’s why I chose Red Wing.”

Lee explained that the Onyx Ortho line of products is the first of many medical products that she intends to manufacture at the Red Wing plant. The location, between the Twin Cities and Rochester, makes it an ideal place to manufacture medical products, she added.

“We are operating one shift right now, and as sales increase, we will go to a second shift or add more people to our first shift,” she said. “We’re hiring a sales force that will sell in hospitals and clinics around the country.”