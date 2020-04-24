RED WING -- When Willow Brooke Farm and Vineyard opens in July, it will offer an event venue sitting on 82 acres overlooking Flower Valley.

“The setting is stunning,” said owner Beccah Risdall. “There will be an event space that will hold up to 300 people with an outside porch. It will have glass on the front and back so we can have a nice view of the valley. It is beautiful.”

The new event space, being built by Red Wing Construction, and an old barn built in 1873 which features a lower level with nine-foot ceilings with limestone walls and arched windows, will be the main sites for weddings, corporate meetings, family reunions, or other events.

“People can get married by the vineyard or up on top of the hill overlooking the valley,” Risdall said, “but if it’s raining you can get married inside the old barn.”

The original farmhouse, which will be available for wedding parties or other groups to rent for the night, and all other buildings on the property will be painted white, Risdall said.

Formerly the Flower Valley Vineyard at 29212 Orchard Road, Willow Brooke Farm will continue to make use of the 500 vines in the vineyard.

The lower level of the barn will serve as the wine tasting room, but for a wedding, that room would close so the wedding party can use it in addition to the main venue. All of the facilities have heating and air conditioning so they can be used year-round.

“I am in the process of sorting through caterers,” Risdall said. “I will have 3 to 5 caterers. A couple of them will be local.”

Risdall is planning a grand opening for mid-July and has the first wedding booked for Aug. 8.