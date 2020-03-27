RED WING -- ProAct will continue to operate with a reduced staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said in an email Friday that staff will be reduced and will plan on being fully operational on April 20.

Effective on March 23, 2020, ProAct made the following changes to its service provisions:

DT&H and Adult Day Services both in-center and in the community were discontinued.

Group Employment sites in the community were discontinued.

Employment Support Services provided to both waiver and DEED funded participants continue to be provided.

Employment Development Services (waiver) and VRS funded employment and related services continue to be provided.

Work supporting businesses designated as Critical Sectors of the Workforce are continuing with work being performed by ProAct staff and other workers. (http://mn.gov/deed/critical/)

For more information about ProAct, visit their website.