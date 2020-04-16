RIVER FALLS — Set to open in mid-April, The Garage Bikes and Brews located near the Kinnickinnic on Cedar Street was meant to be somewhere to gather for a drink and an interesting view.

Owners Stephanie and Matt Johnson, both born and raised in River Falls, were excited to open the bike shop and brewery in town.

“A place where the community can come, hang out and watch people fixing bikes over a beer or a coffee,” was the vision, Stephanie Johnson said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed that vision.

With bars and restaurants ordered to close any sit-in service, and their brewery permit still waiting for approval, the brewery opening has been postponed.

The state, though, has named bike shops as essential businesses, so one aspect of the businesses can still be opened.

The Garage started selling bikes at the end of March, earlier than anticipated. They’re now looking to hire part-time mechanics.

“To try to make some money, start some cash flow,” Johnson said.

Bike sales are done by appointment, or through Facebook Kive.

Still, there’s a lot of unknowns for them.

“It feels a lot more risky,” Johnson said.

If the business had been further from an opening, she said they might have paused it.

“It’s scary because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Johnson said.

Newly opened businesses, and those that planned to open soon, are facing challenges during the uncertain times of COVID-19.

“They’re in the process of trying to develop a customer base at a time when their ability to personally reach out and connect with them is a bit more of a challenge,” Pierce County Economic Development Corporation Director Joe Folsom said.

At the same time, these businesses, like others, are not able to earn the revenue they originally expected.

Recently opened or soon-to-open businesses might also have to put in extra work to access the resources that have recently been announced for businesses, Folsom said. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan, for example, requires businesses to report their revenues from the last year, but they can’t demonstrate revenues were down from last years if they were not open for a year, Folsom said.

He encouraged businesses to reach out to their county EDC, SCORE and the Small Business Administration to get assistance on what resources they can turn to.

“They can help walk you through that process,” he said.

The Garage is closely watching what the federal government will roll out for small businesses, Johnson said.

They also have help locally, in the form of a low-interest loan through the city of River Falls to be used for remodeling. That loan was initiated before the pandemic, and will continue with deferred payments until September.

The business has received support from the community on social media, with a lot of excitement and a lot of followers, Johnson said.

“The interest is there,” she said, “Time will tell.”

Much of the anticipation the Johnsons once had for the business has now changed to trepidation.

“Will it succeed? Can we sustain ourselves until we kind of get back to normal?” she said. “There’s excitement, but it’s overshadowed by probably more worry and anxiety.”

Rachel Helgeson contributed to this report.