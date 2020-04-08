Nimmo told the Republican Eagle:

“While I am new to the community of Red Wing I’m a longtime river valley resident and Red Wing has always been a place that we’ve enjoyed shopping and dining and we’re often seen, usually once or twice a week if not more often out on the bike trails in the summer, which I’m looking forward to being able to get out and do more of that. And I’m really happy to be part of this community and I look forward now to growing the connections that I’ve had here to a greater degree.

"The opportunity to join Red Wing Ignite seems to be a great fit and a wonderful opportunity for me to help entrepreneurs and small businesses like those who are part of my family,” Nimmo added.

Before taking the position with Ignite, Nimmo worked in nonprofit management and leadership. She also worked with small businesses and nonprofits in the Twin Cities area to help them maximize their effectiveness and efficiency.

Nimmo is transitioning into leading Ignite while the organization’s offices are closed and programming is either postponed or being transitioned to virtual platforms. When asked about taking on her new role during the pandemic Nimmo said:

“It does present challenges, as it has presented challenges to every individual, to every business, to every organization out there and we are working to find ways to mutually support one another within Red Wing Ignite, within our (Entrepreneurs First) collaborative, and within the community at large as well.”

The current focus for Nimmo and her staff is continuing to work with community members despite the coronavirus.

“We do have a couple of exciting things right around the corner,” Nimmo said.

One event that Nimmo is excited for is the Ignite Cup.

This is a pitch event that will be online. Individuals and groups can submit their ideas for new businesses or products and then pitch them to a panel. Prizes will be awarded including a cash prize for the winner, opportunities for mentoring with business experts and the opportunity for the winner to automatically advance as a semifinalist at the Minnesota cup that will be held later this year.

Nimmo is also excited about “Startup School.” This program will also be online.

Nimmo described the event as “a way for us to support, elevate and advance entrepreneurs and those in our region with business ideas.”

This “school” is free. More information will be announced by Ignite soon.

While COVID-19 has negatively impacted many parts of life around the world, Nimmo hopes to remind herself and others of the good things that may come out of the pandemic:

“The opportunity to be able to think differently during this time of COVID-19 I think will provide room for growth in different ways that we may not have considered otherwise,” she said.