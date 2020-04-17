Golfers eager for the beginning of the season will finally get to step on the green beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, April 18.

Following a Friday executive order from Gov. Tim Walz, golf courses across the state, including in Cottage Grove and Woodbury, readied themselves to open this weekend. Golf courses had classified as nonessential business and closed as part of the state's effort to keep people home and reduce the spread of coronavirus.

River Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove announced its opening Friday afternoon via a Facebook video. In the video, course assistant superintendent Joel Hanson films himself just after receiving the news that golf courses could open. He walks into the pro shop to check on golf manager Tyler Olson "to see if the phones are ringing off the hook."

"I think he sounds a little busy," Hanson says. "Phone are ringing. Let's get out and play some golf."

Eagle Valley Golf Course in Woodbury, issued a brief, to-the-point announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon that they were taking walking-only tee times for this weekend.

We’re open and taking tee times for the weekend!



Walking Only pic.twitter.com/A6r1npBSwP — Eagle Valley GC (@EagleValleyGC) April 17, 2020

On Friday morning, Prestwick Golf Club in Woodbury posted on Facebook that "We are ready whenever we receive the OK to open from Governor Tim Walz," though the club also laid out several guidelines for patrons, including the requirement of a tee time prior to arrival to help limit the number of people on the course. Prestwick is also not allowing congregating before or after a round, and no rental sets of clubs are allowed.

"Many have fought hard to get golf courses back open and we feel that being able to golf under tough restrictions is better than not being able to golf at all," the post reads.