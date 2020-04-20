HASTINGS, Minn. — As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, so does the economic impact on local businesses. Keeping this in mind, the city of Hastings recently created a focus group to look at how the city can help.

The first step? Finding out what their needs are now and what they perceive them to be in the future. The focus group decided the simplest way to get the answers they sought was via survey.

“We’ve been trying to understand better what the COVID-19 pandemic means for local businesses,” Hastings Economic Development Coordinator Rusty Fifield said. “We decided to put one (survey) on our webpage … to understand a little bit about the businesses and understand what they are doing with financial assistance programs that are available from the state and federal government, and the impacts that COVID-19 has had on them.”

The response from local businesses was deemed a success. Within the first three days of the survey, Fifield said the city had received 56 responses.

Once an adequate number of surveys have been received, and the city feels it has a good idea what the issues are, funds will be released to help local businesses.

The COVID-19 relief fund is a sum of money approved by the Hastings Economic Development and Redevelopment Authority. Fifield said the fund, which holds $320,000, came from two sources:

Budgeted expenditures from 2020 that were shifted away from what they were originally intended for — primarily outside consulting services.

Money was taken from existing reserves that had been used for a revolving loan fund.

Fifield cautioned, however, that although $320,000 is a nice sum of money, it will go quickly.

“Once it’s spent, it’s gone,” Fifield said. “We want to make sure that when we use it, we use it effectively.”

At this point, the picture is unclear on how best to use the money. Which, of course, ties back into the survey.

“There’s a lot of resources out there from the state, the federal level,” said Lee Stoffel, the city’s communication coordinator. “The focus group has taken the steps to appropriate those funds for local businesses, but they want to make sure they are getting the best information on how best to use that funding.”

“All of this is to help us get a better idea what role we might play as a city and try to mitigate some of these impacts,” Fifield said. “I’d encourage as many businesses as possible to take the survey. It doesn’t take more than 2-3 minutes to fill it out. The more responses we get, the better picture we are going to get.”

If you are a Hastings business owner and have not completed the survey, you can do so here.