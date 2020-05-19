RIVER FALLS -- After receiving frequent questions from patients for website and app recommendation, River Falls High School graduate has created her own.

A speech-language pathologist, Weinlaeder works with those who have had brain injuries or strokes, or are dealing with memory changes from diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Families and patients wanted to know where they could go for help with memory and cognitive skills.

While there are good apps out there, Weinlaeder said people need to work out their body as well as their brain to really protect it from the changes of age.

She developed brain challenges that are then woven with cardiovascular workouts on her website Cardiomelon.com.

The exercises are designed by fitness specialists who have experience working with older adults. Each one is 20-30 minutes, and also includes Weinlaeder’s prompts of math problems and language puzzles.

“So they’re getting two birds with one stone,” she said.

She first started developing the website in October. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she decided to premiere the website earlier than originally planned.

“I felt like the timing was really important to give a resource,” she said.

Weinlaeder’s outpatient clinic was closed, and she wasn’t able to see her patients.

“All these people who need exercise for their brain and their bodies were left with nothing, and no real plan,” she said.

Cardiomelon helps with that, though its benefits extend beyond the pandemic.

The website is designed to be simple.

“I don’t want people to feel intimidated,” Weinlaeder said.

A basic membership gives viewers access to three new videos a week. The advanced membership allows them to access all the videos ever made.

For those who are concerned about memory, Cardiomelon is a resource for them to turn to, Wienlaeder said.

“I want people to feel like they have control,” she said. “I want them to feel empowered about their own aging.”