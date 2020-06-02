RED WING -- Monday marked the first day of a partial reopening of Minnesota businesses after the Stay at Home order was put in place March 27.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, a few business categories could reopen, including restaurants, bars and personal care services (such as barbers, tattoo shops and nail salons).

Along with the restriction on what could be open, businesses that are now opening must follow strict guidelines. For restaurants and bars these include:

The creation of a “COVID-19 Preparedness Plan” for the business and its employees.

Ensuring a distance of at least six feet between tables.

No more than 50 individuals can be on the restaurant/bars property at a time.

No more than four people may sit at a table. If the party is a family unit up to six people can sit at one table.

Reservations are required.

All employees are required to wear masks and guests should also be encouraged to wear masks.

Monday was rather quiet in Red Wing. But, for the first time in over a month, residents were sitting outside and eating at restaurants.

There is a long way to go before the city is completely reopened. But the ability to meet friends at a restaurant seemed to have lifted the spirits of some residents.

When a photographer stopped at Kelly’s to capture the view of people eating, one smiling patron stated, “Hey, this is my good side!”