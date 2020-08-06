HAGER CITY, Wis. -- If it has anything to do with automotive service systems or automotive shops, Chris Alcorn, president and owner of Automotive Service and Petroleum Equipment Co. either already has it in one of his warehouses or he can get it quickly.

“We go nationwide to install automotive service equipment like lifts, tire changers, balancers, oil equipment, tanks, pumps, and hose reels,” Alcorn said. “We have some major national accounts, so we have several warehouses that we can ship to.”

He has warehouses in Billings, Mont.; Memphis, Tenn., and Foley, Ala. His headquarters started in 1999 in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., in a 1,500-square-foot building. The business grew, so he moved to Ellsworth in a 5,000-square-foot building, and has now moved to an 18,000-square-foot building on five acres at N2884 945th St. just north of Hager City.

“We design and install complete custom lubrication systems and repair all brands of lubrication equipment and automotive service equipment,” Alcorn said. “We install it, and then we service it, whether it’s warranty or not.”

He works closely with manufacturers to take care of warranty repairs to keep businesses moving. He said his specialities are quick lube stations, convenience stores, fleet garages and dealerships, and he has 12 employees who are in the field most of the time to take care of the installations, service work and inspections.

“We do all shop equipment inspections,” Alcorn said. “We’ll come in and do an inspection on tire changers, balancers, automotive lifts, and make sure they are OSHA approved. If we find anything wrong, we’ll either fix it on the spot or we’ll order parts and fix it.”

Managing a business spread across the nation would be enough for most people, but Alcorn calls his a “multifaceted business.” In addition to the automotive systems work, his warehouse is also a full-service auto repair shop, a U-Haul dealership, and a music festival and events service.

“We do music promotion,” he said. “We have a mobile stage, so we do festivals. I help get their bands and help with the equipment, too.