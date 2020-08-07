HUDSON -- St. Croix County residents and businesses impacted by the storms June 28 through July 1 can apply for loans through the U.S. Small Business Association, Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The loans are also available in Pierce County, as well as other contiguous counties.

The loans will provide up to $2 million for repairs or replacements of physical losses that resulted from the storms that caused flash flooding, washed out roads and home evacuations, according to a release.

“Wisconsinites know how to band together and rebuild together when disaster hits,” Gov. Ton Evers said in a news release. “These low-interest loans will extend a crucial lifeline to the hardworking folks who live and work in these communities so that they may successfully recover after the devasting floods earlier this summer.”



A virtual survey conducted by the Small Business Association found that there are more than 25 homes and business that sustained significant damage in the county.



“After seeing the devastation firsthand, I can tell you that these communities and their residents are resilient,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Dr. Darrell L. Williams in the news release.. “These funds will give them the help they need to get back on their feet during these difficult times.”

Applications are available through the Small Business Association's secure Electronic Loan Application website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Additional information is available by contacting the Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.