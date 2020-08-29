HUDSON -- The St. Croix EDC hosted a panel discussion on workforce housing on Tuesday, Aug. 25, featuring three speakers — West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission member Susan Badtke, West CAP Associate Director Robyn Thibado and Dunn County Community Foundation Executive Director Georgina Tegart.

Housing is a basic need, Badtke said. Nationwide, though, housing costs are outpacing household incomes.

Badtke has worked locally with Barron and Polk counties on housing studies to assess their current situations and find their needs.

Housing studies have four components:

a community profile

housing demand

needs analysis and

identification of goals, strategies and tools.

A housing study can take a quicker approach of looking at data and interviews, or can go into more detailed analysis. Either way, Badtke said the first step is to identify gaps and find needs.

Data resources include interviews with local experts such as realtors, lenders, landlords, builders, developers, residents, housing authorities and more.

“They know their communities best,” Badtke said.

A housing study delivers a county housing data report, county housing toolbox, housing study report on each involved community and housing snapshots for the county and other communities.

Countywide perspective

Badtke suggested engaging communities within the county to partner in a study.

“Housing doesn’t stop at municipal boundaries,” she said.

Thibado said there is a need for affordable housing in the area. According to the Out of Reach 2020, in the Twin Cities metro area, which includes St. Croix and Pierce counties, the wage needed for a two-bedroom is $33.35 an hour and the two-bedroom fair market rent is $1,214.

“Quite often we see that rents, especially in the Hudson and River Falls area are higher than that for market rate housing,” she said.

For those working in retail or service, the wage needed for a two-bedroom is not near what they are making, Thibado said.

A housing study as Badtke discussed is a good place for communities to start the long process of project development, Thibado said.

Partnerships are important in that process, including with developers, investors, community housing development organizations and the city or town.

“These folks work together from the very beginning,” she said.

Community meetings

Financing options are always a huge consideration, Thibado said. No one source of funding is going to finance an entire project. Low-income taxing credits are a popular source, as well as grants, low-interest loans from other banks, bond financing and tax increment financing.

Community meetings bring education to residents on the projects, Thibado said. They give the chance to tell the community what affordable housing means and relieve tension and stress over how it might affect the neighborhood.

“People really do have it in their head that it’s going to detract its property values and make neighborhoods into something they don’t want,” she said.

West CAP recently completed an affordable housing project in North Hudson. Abbey Grove project has 35 units that cost a little over $7 million to build. Seven of the units are available for 30% county median income, 14 for 50% county median income, eight for 60% county median income and six for market rate.

Tegart spoke about Home Sweet Menomonie, a local homesteading program, designed to help employers attract and retain employees in the area.

All employees of partnering companies are eligible for zero percent interest loans up to $10,000 home purchases or renovations. It is not an income-based program.

To participate, employers donate to the pooled fund of the program at any level. Participating employers include the local school district, 3M, Andersen Windows and more, Tegart said.

“We really felt that we needed to help our local companies with attracting and retaining competitive workforce,” Tegart said.

The fund started with more than half a million dollars, and so far helped 20 individuals get into homes in the city.

The program helps employees feel a stronger loyalty to an employer that has been involved in a significant purchase in their life, and helps them feel rooted in the community with a home of their own, Tegart said.

“Putting home ownership within reach could be the deciding factor of if someone comes to work with you,” she said.