HUDSON --- First State Bank and Trust broke ground on construction of its new building last week, with plans to open doors next year.

The new building, located at the corner of Vine and Carmichael, will be more than 13,000-square feet, with two levels and 25 employees. Houlton- based Braden Construction is the contractor, and Hudson-based Studio EA is the architect.

“It’s a big project for us as an organization, I think it’s a big project for Hudson,” First State President Jason Howard said.

The location will offer basic banking services, as well as trust and estate planning and an insurance agency.

“You’re going to be able to walk in and do everything from those basic services to estate planning,” Howard said.

The bank has had a branch in Hudson for 10 years, the first one in Wisconsin for the Bayport-based company. The branch was a small one downtown, and seeing the growth opportunities in Hudson and the amount of commerce and new residents, Howard said the company decided to make a larger investment in the area.

“We decided that we wanted to really put down permanent roots in Hudson,” he said.

The community has been identified as a key area for the company’s strategic plan.

In addition to the new building, the company has also added new board members from Hudson and Hudson staff.

Howard said they see Hudson as a home base for western Wisconsin. The company plans to develop connections with organizations and nonprofits in the community, like First State Bank and Trust does in Minnesota.

“We look at it as a way in Hudson to grow those relationships and really give back to the community in any way we can,” he said.

The pandemic made planning a bit challenging, Howard said, but the project is still moving ahead. He’s looking forward to seeing the building come together in the next several months.

“When the building is done, I’m looking forward to welcoming residents in the area,” he said.