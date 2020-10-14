RIVER FALLS — The River Falls Chamber of Commerce office on Maple Street is closed through Friday, Oct. 23, after Executive Director Russ Korpela tested positive for COVID-19, the chamber announced in an email to members Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Chamber staff will continue their work from home. The organization said email is the preferred form of communication.

"As a precaution for other Chamber of Commerce staff, members, visitors, and City Hall staff, the Chamber office will be closed through Friday, October 23rd," the email states.

The Ladies Night Out event scheduled for Oct. 15 will continue as planned, the chamber said.

There were 548 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County and 1,341 in St. Croix County as of Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to the county health departments.

