HUDSON -- Masterson Staffing Solutions, a Midwest company with offices in areas including Twin Cities and Milwaukee, has opened a new office here.

The company, which focuses mainly on filling manufacturing roles, saw a need in Hudson, Branch Manager Judy Stevens said.

“A lot of manufacturing companies are in real need of employees, and it’s our business to find them,” Stevens said.

The office has been open for about two weeks, and already has 130 job openings to fill.

Those seeking work can apply online at its website mastersonstaffing.com, and they’ll be contacted by staff who will work to get to know them, what type of job they want, shifts and pay rate. Most positions through Masterson are temporary to hire roles.

“They’ll get potentially a lifetime career out of some of these jobs,” Stevens said.

The set up is a good way to experience different positions, and workers can stay temporary if they like.

“If they’re looking to be hired at a company in the local area it’s a really good way to go,” Stevens said.

Masterson has been open for more than 50 years in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan. With decades of experience, they know what they’re doing, Stevens said.

“It’s really another option for finding employees for the businesses, and options for finding employment for the general public,” she said.

With the ongoing pandemic, Stevens said more employers are looking for people to work. Masterson Staffing has full-time opportunities for people in other industries, including service or restaurant, who have been laid off or lost hours.

Stevens herself, as well as several recruiters, are from the Hudson area and know it well.

Masterson will host a drive-through job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 1, for anyone looking for a position.

Master Staffing Solutions is located at 706 19th St.