RED WING -- Mayo Clinic Health System has announced the sale of The Downtown Plaza senior living facility, 434 W. Fourth St., to Red Wing Partners, MN, LLC, effective on Jan. 15, 2021.

Once the sales has been finalized, Elysian Senior Homes, a management company based in Red Wing, will manage and operate the property. The Downtown Plaza name will remain in effect.

“The Downtown Plaza is a 55 and older apartment building,” said Lucy Boxrud, president of Elysian Senior Homes. “It will stay 55 and older senior housing. It will stay intact and running exactly the way it is.”

Boxrud said all residents were notified on Nov. 18 about the upcoming sale. She and her staff will be meeting with every resident in person to explain the transition and answer any questions that residents may have.

“It is just an ownership change and management change, but things will continue as they have,” Boxrud said. “Rent, services, all those things will be the same. We want everyone to stay.”

The city of Red Wing owns the parking ramp connected to building, and the senior living facility leases some of the parking on the lower level for residents, according to Boxrud.

The Downtown Plaza was previously owned by Fairview Health Services. Mayo Clinic Health System purchased Fairview Health Services in 2012 and acquired The Downtown Plaza in the process. At one time there was a clinic in the building.

“Mayo Clinic Health System has enjoyed building relationships with many residents, tenants and families at the Downtown Plaza in Red Wing," said Teresa Miller, senior housing manager at Downtown Plaza. "We are committed to making the transfer of ownership as seamless as possible to all residents and tenants, working closely with Red Wing Partners and Elysian.”

Boxrud said she expects the transition to be a good one, and added, “Our main goal is to make it as smooth and eventless as possible for the residents. We are happy to continue Elysian’s growth in Red Wing, and we are excited to be part of The Downtown Plaza.”