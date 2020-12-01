The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, locked its last tow on Monday, Nov. 30, to end the navigation season on the Upper Mississippi River. Traditionally, the last tow heading south of U.S. Lock & Dam No. 2 near Hastings, Minn., has marked the unofficial end of the navigation season.

Historically, the last tow to leave St. Paul usually takes place the last week of November or the first week of December. The 2019 season ended on Nov. 28, and this year, the vessel “The Colonel” locked through Hastings Nov. 30.

This winter, the Corps will begin renovation and maintenance at Lock No. 4, in Alma, Wis., Dec. 7. The repairs require the lock to be completely closed during the maintenance. The lock repairs are scheduled to be complete by March 14.

The Corps closed Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam and Lock No. 1, both in Minneapolis, to navigation Nov. 7. Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam was permanently closed to all navigation in 2015.