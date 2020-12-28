ELLSWORTH -- WESTconsin Credit Union held a ceremonial project kickoff on Dec. 14 to announce plans to open a new office in Ellsworth. WESTconsin Credit Union has been operating in Ellsworth since early 2014 located inside of Nilssen's grocery.

“We are very appreciative to Nilssen's for providing us a place to begin our journey in the Ellsworth community,” said WESTconsin Board of Directors Chairperson Gerald Wolf. “Our experience in Ellsworth has been very rewarding, and we thank our members and the entire Ellsworth community for supporting the credit union. Your support has allowed us to move forward with plans for this new office to serve the area.”

The credit union is working with local area companies River Valley Architects and Market & Johnson. The anticipated opening is early summer of 2021.

WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Isanti, Pine, Ramsey, Wabasha, and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a membership savings Account.

In attendance at the kickoff ceremony were Tara Buechner, vice president of the Ellsworth Office; Jim Wookey, chief operations manager; Brice Lyons, vice president of facilities; Russ Blasius, senior vice president of retail operations; and Gerald Wolf, board of directors chairperson.