RED WING — A Lake City resident with extensive chamber of commerce experience has been named the new executive director of Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle Larson, who currently holds the top spot at the Lake City Chamber of Commerce, will replace outgoing executive director Patty Brown, according to a news release Tuesday, Jan. 5. Her first day will be Feb. 16.

“I have a strong passion for the work chambers do and I am grateful, honored and excited for the opportunity to serve the Red Wing area in this way," Larson said. "I'm looking forward to working together on enhancing and benefiting the businesses and community."

In addition to her experience with chamber of commerce operations, Larson has years of professional experience in marketing and public relations fields. She graduated from the Blandin Community Leadership Program and has a master’s degree in business administration from Saint Mary’s University.

Larson lives in Lake City with husband Nate Larson and three children, Cedric, Felix and Rowan. She is in her second term on Lake City School Board and sits on the Economic Development Authority of Lake City Board.

Brown, who retired at the end of 2020, will assist with the transition process, the chamber announced back in October.