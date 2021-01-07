HUDSON — Patient experience is front and center at Hudson Valley Dental, said Dr. Cheryl Lindgren, who practices out of the new office at 1102 Beall St.

“Our whole mission is about the patient experience,” she said. “Our core focus is just to deliver the best for each patient.”

The practice, which opened in November, offers cleanings and preventative care as well as cosmetic dentistry and periodontal disease care. Lindgren said the idea is to keep patients in-house as much as possible to help keep down costs and avoid referrals.

Lindgren said she understands the importance of quality dental care, having damaged her front teeth as a child. As a teenager she was able to get crowns and veneers.

“And I just realized, wow, that somebody could be able to do that for someone and make such a difference in their life,” she said. That epiphany eventually led her to enroll at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry.

The Prescott native, who also worked out of Stillwater for 15 years, said she enjoys the St. Croix Valley area, adding opening a practice in Hudson just made sense. She also owns Lindgren Dental Care in Cottage Grove, Minnesota.

The building formerly housed a practice owned by Dr. Paul Congdon, who sold it in 2020 after wanting to step back in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will continue to see existing patients two days a week as an associate doctor.

Dental practices suspended elective procedures starting in March to curb the spread of coronavirus, and continue to face lingering reluctance by some patients to return to the dentist chair — creating a potential health risk, the Wisconsin Dental Association has warned .

“Oral health and overall health are closely linked, and dentistry plays an important role in evaluating, diagnosing, preventing or treating oral diseases that can affect systemic health,” said Dr. Patrick Tepe, a Madison-area dentist and former president of the Wisconsin Dental Association, in a news release. “Regular dental visits do more than keep your teeth and gums healthy. They can identify small problems before they become big ones, and help stave off other issues like heart disease, diabetes, even Alzheimer’s.”

Lindgren said Hudson Valley Dental follows all pandemic guidelines, including regular staff temperature checks.

The practice’s website is still under construction, but Lindgren said she can be reached for appointments by calling 715-386-3675.